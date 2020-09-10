A former Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) Kwame Awuah-Darko has stressed the uniqueness of the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 manifesto, which the party says is inspired by the needs of the average Ghanaian.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s The Point of View, Awuah-Darko described the NDC’s manifesto as the antidote to the critical challenges facing ordinary Ghanaians.

Mr. Awuah-Darko, who is also a manifesto spokesperson on Trade, Industry and State Enterprises, is optimistic that the manifesto is capable of winning NDC power in the 2020 elections.

He feels this is the ideal module for a policy document.

“This is what the people of Ghana are asking for from their political leaders. It is not the tail wagging the dog. It is actually the head listening to the rest of the body, which is how it should be.”

“If you want to lead people, you must understand not only who they are but where they are and you must have a vision which articulates where we would all like to go and where we would all like to be,” Mr. Awuah-Darko said.

The NDC’s manifesto has been dubbed the “Peoples’ Manifesto” by the party.

At the policy document’s launch on Monday, September 7, 2020, the various party leaders touted the mode of compiling the manifesto, which they said was essential to solving the problems of the average Ghanaian.

“We are presenting to you a manifesto that was not developed by leaders of a party who have arrogated themselves the power of thinking for other people. We are presenting to you the product of the people’s own thinking,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia said during the launch.

The manifesto, which was put together by 21 persons within the NDC, is divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.