Various Centres for National Culture across the country will receive facelift if the National Democratic Congress wins power in the 2020 general elections.

This promise was captured in the 2020 Manifesto of the NDC, which was launched on September 7, 2020, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The provision on culture states that the NDC government will “renovate, equip and fund existing Centres for National Culture across the country, and ensure efficient and competent management.”

Aside from that, the party will commence a programme to construct and resource Centres of National Culture in regions where they do not exist.

In the NDC’s 2016 manifesto, the party promised to “complete all ongoing rehabilitation of regional centres of National Culture; strengthen national festivals of arts and culture, regional and national drama festivals for schools and colleges, and youth and children’s cultural programmes and festivals and organise international exchange programmes for creative arts practitioners to enhance collaboration and improve the capacity of Ghanaian creative artistes.”

The party also announced plans to “develop modalities to harness the potential of the chieftaincy institution for national development.”

Below is the full list of items captured in the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto for the Culture sector:

The next NDC Government will:

a. Renovate, equip and fund existing Centres for National Culture across the country, and ensure efficient and competent management

b. Commence a programme to construct and resource Centres of National Culture in regions where they do not exist

c. Revisit and restructure the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) to meet its original objective as a hunting ground for creative and art talents for nurturing and exposure, and to celebrate the arts and culture.

d. Resource the National Dance Ensemble to perform dances in school settings to show the beauty and unity in diversity to help students appreciate the performing arts and to groom potentials for the future

e. Resource the National Commission on Culture to organise effective programmes

f. Partner various traditional authorities to promote various festivals in partnership with

the media