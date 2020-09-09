One of the National Democratic Congress’ Manifesto spokespersons on Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says his party’s policy document is tailored towards addressing the “crisis” in basic education.

The NDC feels the Akufo-Addo administration has neglected basic education in favour of secondary education.

“We take the view that basic education is in crisis. There is such a wide chasm [between private and public basic schools],” Mr. Ablakwa, a former Deputy Education Minister, said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

“Increasingly, funding is being taken away from basic education to the second cycle. There is no problem spending more on the second cycle. However, you must make sure you don’t neglect basic education,” he stated.

He explained that the realisation of the NDC’s manifesto will see the gap between private basic and public basic schools bridged.

“You want to make sure the foundation has been addressed. That is why you see interventions in preschool. We are not doing well with preschool.”

The shortfall of trained teachers at the basic level is another area the NDC wants to address.

“At that level, we are still dealing with the issue of the trained teacher deficit. There is a gap there that needs to be filled,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

In addition to personnel, he said there were also struggles with infrastructure.

“In this modern era, we should all feel embarrassed that we will have basic schools that just come up under trees and makeshift facilities.”

“Once you get basic education right, you can expect other aspects to do well,” Mr. Ablakwa added.

Promises on basic education

The NDC has said its vision for education will revolve around quality, access and relevance.