The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured marginalised communities across the country that the NDC will make water and electricity accessible to all by 2025, should they be re-elected.

Addressing a mini durbar of chiefs and the people of Kajaji in the Sene East Constituency on Thursday, September 17, 2020, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said John Mahama will ensure that all abandoned projects including roads, educational and health facilities are completed to improve the quality of the lives of people.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia also said the party’s manifesto contains policy proposals and projects that have been well considered and packaged to address the priority needs of Ghanaians.

He added that, recent actions by the NDC reflect their desperation for power, adding that “these were the same people who were mocking John Mahama when we stepped out to listen to the people and appreciate their desires before putting the manifesto together.”

He also stated that President Akufo-Addo ‘s government has failed and has resorted to riding on lies to retain power.

Earlier, the NDC delegation led by 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani visited Atebubu Amantin, where they paid a courtesy call on the chief, Osabarima Nana Owusu Ababio II, and his elders.

Other members of the delegation included NDC Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, a former Minister for Power and MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, as well as National, Regional and constituency executives of the NDC.