Nigerian healthcare workers have suspended their strike that started in mid-September to demand for improved working conditions, payment of outstanding salaries and a review of Covid-19 allowances.

The Joint Health Service Union (Johesu) has asked its members to report to work on Monday.

The union represents nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists.

It did not give reasons for suspending the strike despite their demands not being met. It said the “next line of action would be decided in due course”.

The strike by one of Nigeria’s largest healthcare unions came just days after doctors in the country suspended their early September over similar demands.