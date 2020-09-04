President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected accusations that Ghanaian officials are maltreating Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo says the claims are wrong, unfounded and an attempt to hurt diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

The President spoke at a meeting with the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“I was alarmed because, if they were the sentiments and attitudes of the Federal Government of Nigeria, then we were in a really serious problem. You have to know that the Nigerian population in Ghana is safe. They are in the home of brothers. Many of them have been here over centuries trading and doing business here without any difficulties, and that culture of co-operation and brotherliness will continue.”

President Akufo-Addo commended the leadership of Parliament of both countries for meeting to find a lasting solution to the tussle.

He also said it would be a good idea to set up a Joint Ministerial Committee for Ministers on both sides, who would be responsible for shepherding Ghana-Nigerian issues and reporting to both Presidents at any time when matters occur.

“The idea of legislation to promote a Ghana-Nigeria Business Council, that will superintend over trade and investment matters between our two countries, is well overdue. It is events that produce institutions, and the time has come for it to be done,” he said.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria served a strong warning to the Government of Ghana stating it will no longer tolerate any form of alleged harassment of its citizens residing in Ghana.

Nigeria’s government insists its citizens have over time endured a series of “progressive acts of hostility” allegedly meted out to them by Ghanaian authorities.

“The Nigerian Government is deeply concerned by the incessant harassment of its citizens in Ghana and the progressive acts of hostility towards the country by Ghanaian authorities, and will no longer tolerate such. In this regard, the Federal Government is urgently considering a number of options aimed at ameliorating the situation,” a statement from the country’s authorities noted.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila led a high-powered Nigerian delegation for a two-day visit to the Parliament of Ghana.