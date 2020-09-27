The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has commended the state’s security apparatus for swiftly averting a planned attack by Western Togoland secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The Minister during a press briefing said the security agencies had prior intelligence about the group’s planned attack on the Akosombo Dam and other sensitive installations and averted it.

“There was no intelligence failure. The direst aspect of what the intelligence suggested these persons wanted to do, was contained by security agencies. The Intelligence was to the effect that they had intentions to, for example, blow up and burn down the whole market, attack sensitive installations like the Akosombo Dam, the Adomi Bridge, and a few sensitive installations.

“The first response was to ensure that these installations were secured and the analysis by the agencies was that upon doing these successfully, these persons had no option than to do these roadblocks. The intelligence agencies did a good job. They took action to prevent most dire parts of that intelligence.”

Ghanaians woke up on Friday to reports that the group had blocked some major roads leading into the Volta Region.

They mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

The roadblocks were subsequently cleared as security agencies took control of the highways and strategic installations within the Region.