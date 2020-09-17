Four hundred and ninety-five more people in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region have been displaced by flooding.

This raises the number of displaced persons in the district to 1,245 after major flooding after the White Volta river overflew its banks due to the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

This led to homes and farmlands in the communities being submerged.

The Savannah Regional National Disaster Management Organisation Coordinator, Mohammed Tohir, who disclosed this to Citi News, indicated that while some relief items had been supplied to the affected victims, support from philanthropists and benevolent organisations will be highly appreciated.

“For now, we are appealing to all those who are touched by the situation that we face in Daboya to come to the aid to supplement what the central government has given us.”

“Looking at the magnitude of that case, our staff has been overstretched,” Mohammed Tohir said.

There have been no casualties since the death of a four-year-old.

“Since yesterday they have buried her and we have not recorded any casualties,” Mohammed Tohir indicated.

Twelve communities along the White Volta were submerged after the flooding.

The affected communities were Daboya, the district capital, Danbolto, Wawato, Lingbisi, Disa, Singa, Tari, Mankarigu, Yagbon, Sekpala, Kaloribeso, and Sekpege.

Some victims are receiving shelter from family members and friends.

Others are being housed at the Wasipe Senior High school in Daboya.