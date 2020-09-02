The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident it will win the Amasaman constituency in both the parliamentary and presidential race on December 7, 2020.

According to the party, although the constituency has been won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in previous elections, it is hoping for a turnaround in the 2020 polls.

Speaking at the launch of the Amasaman NPP campaign, National Campaign Manager for the NPP, Peter Mac Manu, said the party will inject enough resources to capture the constituency.

“We will give you all the support to enable you to bring this seat to the NPP in Parliament and Nana Akufo-Addo to win more votes here on December 7, 2020. I have utmost fate that the seat will come to the NPP for the first time,” Peter Mac Manu said.

In a related development, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Prince Appiah Debrah says he will unseat Dr. Zanetor Rawlings with a minimum of fifty-five thousand votes.

Speaking to Citi News after the party’s campaign launch in the constituency, Prince Appiah Debrah said: “We are seeking 55,000 votes and we are going to get them because we have done the homework. We know the votes are there to be grabbed therefore we are going out there to work very hard to make sure we do not get at least 55,000 out of the 97,000 registered voters and that is a promise.”