Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has nothing to show for the huge loans acquired within the three years of its administration.

According to John Mahama, the NPP has borrowed almost GHS140 billion since assuming office in 2017.

He, however, says there are no developmental projects to account for the colossal amount of money borrowed by the government.

Mr. Mahama during a courtesy call on the Wechiau Naa and his sub-chiefs in the Upper West Region said:

“The tragedy of this government is that they have borrowed so much and received so many resources and yet, there is nothing to show for it. After borrowing GHS140 billion in three and a half years, show me one single secondary school, hospital, road or electricity and water project they have done.”

Infrastructure debate

Ahead of the 2020 polls, the Akufo-Addo administration has centred its campaign on the issue of infrastructure after it announced that it has initiated over 17,000 infrastructural projects in various parts of the country.

It noted that 8,746 of the projects have been completed while the remaining are ongoing.

The government has also set up a website to track its infrastructural projects.

But Mr. Mahama suggests that this is hypocritical from the Akufo-Addo administration following recent media debates between the two biggest political parties in the country.

“In 2016, when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads. Today I can see a scramble to grab any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement,” he said.

The former President feels a debate will be an adequate avenue for the comparison of records.

But the NPP says, such a debate is not needed because there is no doubt it has delivered superior infrastructure than the NDC.