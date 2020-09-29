The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its Savannah Regional Campaign Team and Working Committees for the 2020 general elections with a call for party unity.

The team headed by the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana alias Professor Kalamonia is expected to canvass for more votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all parliamentary candidates in the region.

Members of the Media and Publicity, the V20, Research and IT, Security and Intelligence, Finance and Logistics, Women Mobilization, Settler groups, and Health Committees were sworn into office.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana said the Campaign Team members will not relent in their efforts to embark on the door-to-door campaigns to win all seven parliamentary seats in the region.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Braimah Adam and his Deputy, Samuel Tika Yeyu, Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, Dr. Ing. Clifford Braimah, Dean of Faculty of Education, University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Sulemana Achanso, Mr. Sulemana Nyadia, Sister Lawratu Saaka-Musah and the NPP’s Council of Elder, Alhaji Adam Zakaria graced the event.

The dignitaries addressed the mammoth gathering with a firm commitment to support the team win massive votes at the December 7, 2020 polls.

Out of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region, the NPP can boast of only the Salaga South parliamentary seat, occupied by the incumbent Regional Minister, Salifu Braimah Adam.

Savannah Region is the native land of the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.