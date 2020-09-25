President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says successive administrations of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been noted for coming up with innovative policies and interventions in the cocoa sector.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “from the eight years in the office of that outstanding Ghanaian statesman, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, to the three and half years of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have been noted for coming up with innovative policies and interventions in the sector.”

“Cocoa Pest and Disease Control (CODAPEC) and Hi-Tech fertiliser were introduced under President Kufuor between 2001 and 2008,” the President noted.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sefwi Wiawso, to launch the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, on Thursday, September24, 2020, he stated that his Government has introduced programmes aimed at sustaining the industry and improving the livelihood of cocoa farmers and their dependents.

These policies include re-tooling and deepening of the Cocoa Disease and Pest Control Programme (CODAPEC), streamlining of the HI-TECH Programme to ensure equal access to fertilisers and other farm inputs, facilitating the formation of cocoa farmer groups and cooperatives across the country,

Others are the introduction of the novel hand pollination programme, the introduction of the mass pruning exercise; introduction of motorized weed slashers and pruner, the introduction of irrigation on cocoa farms, which is about to be scaled up from pilot trials; and the enhanced cocoa rehabilitation programme, which the President launched on the day.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that, since his assumption of office some three years and nine months ago, “I am happy to state that we have not relented in our quest to give the cocoa industry the necessary boost and facelift it deserves.”