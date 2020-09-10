The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, says the claim by the governing New Patriotic Party that it has created over two million jobs in its first term is a “blatant lie”.

“They have quoted that, they have provided over 700,000 jobs in the public sector, and I am surprised because it is a blatant lie. The public sector of Ghana has close to 700,000 employees on the public payroll, and the country spends GHS14.4 billion on these people annually. So how is it possible that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP can claim that they have created over 700,000 jobs in that sector?”

Mr. Agbana further urged the NPP to desist from throwing dust into the eyes of the public and instead engage in politics that will make Ghana better.

“I think the young people of Ghana deserve the politics of truth and the politics that is developmental in nature. We must not continue to go to the old ways of doing things and be mentioning figures that are wrong,” Edem Agbana urged.

NPP job creation claim

Mr. Agbana made the comments on the back of a claim by the governing New Patriotic Party that it has created over two million sustainable jobs in the last three and half years.

The party said data available to it suggests that more jobs will be created before the end of the year.

Henry Nana Boakye, the party’s National Youth Organiser, disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

“The NPP has created over two million jobs and I remember the NDC saying during its manifesto launch that it will create jobs and prosperity for all. I laughed when I heard it. Indeed, we have created over two million jobs. In the public sector alone we have created 778,706 jobs and 267,939 in the formal sector.”

“Government job creation programmes created 1,008,365 jobs. In all, we have 2,550,510. And then when you look at government programmes within which jobs are created, Planting for Food and Jobs created 762,300 jobs, NABCo created 100,000 jobs, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme created 92,000 jobs, Youth Employment Agency created 142,000 jobs, National Identification Authority, 35,380 jobs, and then we have the Outgrower and Value Chain Fund, 7,254 jobs were created, and then, the Ghana Commercial and Agriculture Plan too created 11,431 jobs.”

