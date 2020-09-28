A former Deputy Chief Executive Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority and National Democratic Congress (NDC), 2016 parliamentary candidate for Weija-Gbawe, Obuobia Darko-Opoku has challenged Member of Parliament for the constituency, Madam Tina Mensah to a debate on infrastructural development.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku says as a Deputy Health Minister, Madam Tina Mensah should have used her influence for the implementation of health projects in the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku in a Citi News after handing over equipment to the Weija-Gbawe NDC executives said a comparison of projects undertaken by the NDC in the constituency outweighs what the NPP has done.

“She is a Deputy Minister of Health and by now, Weija-Gbawe should be boasting of at least a CHPS compound but she hasn’t even built one. She had the opportunity to change this constituency, but she still hasn’t. The health of this constituency is one of NPP’s major problems. So one would want to know the agenda for the constituency and that of the Deputy Minister who manages a Health Ministry.”

“So I am just telling you that, I did not have a position as a Minister when my party was in power, but we can boast of many things. I am ready to debate her on what she has done since her party came to power as against what I did when my party was in power.”

Mahama challenges Akufo-Addo to debate on infrastructure records

On the same call, the flagbearer NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has challenged President Akufo-Addo to a debate on their respective administration’s records on infrastructure development.

“I am willing to present myself for a debate with President Nana Akufo-Addo any day, any time, anywhere,” Mr. Mahama said when he called on leaders of the Ho West Traditional Area.

Mr. Mahama recounted the New Patriotic Party’s criticism of the NDC’s decision in 2016 to campaign mainly on its infrastructure record which was contained in its “Green Book”.

Ahead of the 2020 polls, the Akufo-Addo administration has centred its campaign on the issue of infrastructure after it announced that it has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects in various parts of the country.

