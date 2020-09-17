The Director of Urban Studies and Head of the Geography and Resource Development Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Oteng Ababio has endorsed calls for the regularisation of the okada business in Ghana.

Legalising and regulating the okada business has become a major national debate ahead of the 2020 general elections.

While flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama is promising to legalise and regulate the business, running mate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shot down the idea, promising to facilitate the acquisition of safer options.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show today, Thursday, September 17, 2020, Prof. Martin Oteng Ababio chided the politicisation of the phenomenon.

“If we turn everything into NPP and NDC, then we are not going to go anywhere. Within the various media houses in Ghana, each one has an agenda they are pursuing, and they will allow those with louder mouths to talk but the truth of the matter is that we can never swerve reality and it is a fact that okada has come to stay and let’s all find a better way of solving it and the only way out is to regularise it and let the police make the best out this situation. So let’s regulate it and move on as a nation.”

Prof Oteng Ababio further added he believes no research was conducted before a law was passed to ban okada operations in Ghana.

“The truth of the matter is that any law that is not backed by research is bound to fail. The failure of this law is not surprising to some of us. I suggest we look at the law in its totality because I don’t foresee the current law standing the test of time in Ghana today and in the near future,” Professor Oteng Ababio added in the interview on the Citi Breakfast Show.

