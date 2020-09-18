August 28, 2020 is a day some distinguished personalities will permanently watermark on their calendar.

Blueprint Excellence Awards purportedly affiliated to the Kofi Annan Foundation and the United Nations (UN) was put together by one Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour to decorate these personalities in governance, religion, business, media, entertainment and politics.

This affiliation, however, has been debunked by both the Kofi Annan Foundation and the UN through public statements leading these notable fellows to a nationwide embarrassment.

Let us peruse the situation to draw lessons for our upkeep.