Over 15 residents of Teshie in Accra have been picked up by the La Police for unlawfully gathering to celebrate Homowo despite the cancellation of the festival in the area.

The residents thronged the La township to organise a procession.

This was in disregard of an official notice from the La Traditional Council notifying the Teshie Traditional Council about the cancellation of that part of the celebration in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Police in a bid to restore order in the community rounded up some of the celebrants.

The La District Police Commander, Superintendent Anita Brokwa told Citi News the 15 are currently under investigation.

“Currently, the situation is calm as you have seen and observed. The knife I am holding is from one of the suspects who wanted to stab the policeman when the arrest was being made. I can say roughly 15 people have been arrested and they have been sent to the Regional headquarters for further investigations.”

A few weeks ago, ten residents of Teshie were arrested for engaging in offensive conduct and disrupting the peace in the community after some 300 rampaging youth took to the streets to demonstrate against a directive to ban the celebration of Homowo at Teshie due to COVID-19.

Armed with bottles, stones, missiles and other offensive weapons, the youth attempted vandalizing properties amid chanting of war songs.