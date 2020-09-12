Over 9,000 Ghanaians and resident permit holders from around the world were brought back to Ghana during the coronavirus border closure, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ghana’s air, sea and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The government covered the cost of travel and quarantine for Ghanaians arriving from China, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, UAE and all evacuations undertaken within West Africa.

For other persons, the government’s pre-condition for evacuation was that the stranded citizens bear the full cost of their 14-day mandatory quarantine when they arrive in the country because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Ministry cited financial support received from some Ghanaians, including the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who raised $228,650 from associates and donated $200,000 himself.

The MP’s donation helped cover the evacuation of 727 Ghanaians in Lebanon.

The Sethi Brothers were also lauded for donating GHS200,001.

Ghana’s air borders were eventually reopened on September 1, 2020.

Passengers arriving in Ghana will pay a $150 fee for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test.

