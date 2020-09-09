The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has flagged the alleged payment of GHS2 million to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale by Ghana’s Exim Bank.

A member of the Committee, Ras Mubarak, raised concerns over the said amount during a PAC sitting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He insisted that it was not prudent for Exim Bank to pay such an amount to an artiste to promote products made in Ghana.

“I mentioned GHS2 million that went to Shatta Wale but the Deputy CEO says they wouldn’t know who the vendor selected. And this is not to say that we have a problem with Shatta Wale getting some amount of money to do whatever work. But the Ghanaian public deserves to know how much went out and who got it because their answers were not satisfying.”

But in response to the query, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Kwame Adu-Darkwa, said the institution had contracted a media consultancy outfit to deal with matters of such nature.

He insisted that the artiste was not paid directly by the Exim Bank.

“You will be surprised how brand ambassadors can be good for promoting a particular sector. Sometimes what needs to be done is that if you have done incredible work, it will be good for people to know what their options are, and having a good brand ambassador to do that makes sense.”

On his part, Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi said his outfit will soon invite officials from the bank to provide details of the said payments to the dancehall artiste and other brand ambassadors.