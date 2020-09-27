As part of efforts to preserve and communicate the history, ideals, philosophy, and cultural heritage of people of African descent, the Pan-African Heritage World and Face2face Africa have launched the Pan-African Heritage World Museum.

The museum which is the brainchild of Kojo Yankah, founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Museum will be an exceptionally curated virtual and physical space located in Ghana.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the museum, President Akufo-Addo, who was made the first patron of the museum, echoed government’s support to Pan-African heritage and innovation — one of the key pillars of his Beyond The Return Initiative.

“The Pan-African Heritage World Museum project is certainly an innovative Pan-African project and that is why my government has decided to support it. The time has come for all of us to take our heritage seriously. No one needs to tell us that we have a rich history made up of remarkable achievements in the arts, sciences and technology,” he said.

Kojo Yankah also noted that the museum is dedicated to sharing the true story of Africa and its people under the watchful eye of the world’s most noted scholars from human creation to present day.

“After centuries of separation, people of African descent have an obligation to share a common space that helps to bridge the wide gap that exists among them as a result of deliberate mis-education and historical oppression. The Pan African World Heritage Museum fulfils this obligation,” Kojo Yankah said.”

He also stated that the vision of the museum is to curate, preserve and communicate the history, ideals, philosophy, and cultural heritage of people of African descent within a 21st-century context of social, economic and political development.

With a projected completion date of 2022, the museum is supported by an international NGO governance model with board of directors and the most prolific group of academic scholars overseeing the development. It has been endorsed by the government of Ghana, UNESCO, the African Union, the Association of African Universities, and more.