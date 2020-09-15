Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he hopes today’s meeting with the Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will help resolve the political instability in Mali.

President Akufo-Addo and seven other ECOWAS leaders are meeting at the Peduase Lodge today, September 15, 2020, to find a lasting solution to the political crisis in Mali.

The leaders from Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Niger, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Ghana are optimistic the political situation in Mali will stabilize.

The Chairman of ECOWAS, President Akufo-Addo in his opening remarks said peace in Mali will be beneficial to all West African countries.

According to him, terrorists are taking advantage of the situation to cause further damage to the country.

“My reason for this meeting is simple. We need to bring finality to our deliberations of Mali because that country can longer afford any delay in putting a responsible government in place following the events of 18th August when our college His Excellency Ibrahim Abubakar Keita was an object of a coup in his country.”

“Terrorists are taking advantage of the situation to flex their muscles even more. Today is supposed to be the day that the military junta in Mali is to put in a place a government that responds to the criteria we set out at our last summit on August 28, 2020. That has not been done.”

President Akufo-Addo added that he believes today’s meeting will help ECOWAS find a lasting solution to the problem in that country.

“The circumstances of life in Mali require that that closure be brought to the matter now and it is my belief that the face to face meeting between us representing the ECOWAS community and the military leaders in Bamako affords us with the best opportunity to find a firm resolution. Fortunately, the military leaders have also responded positively to my invitation and are here to meet with us. I felt it’s prudent for us before meeting them to concent amongst ourselves and agree on a common position.”

Background

A military coup in Mali last month ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita over what the coup makers say economic hardship.

Mali witnessed a series of protests which eventually led to the removal of its President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18, 2020, by a military junta.

The former President faced allegations of corruption and poor management of the economy.

