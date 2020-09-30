David Apasera has been elected flagbearer of the People’s National Congress (PNC) at the party’s National Delegates Conference held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He polled 1,315 votes as against Samson Asaaki’s 789 votes.

His other contender, Rev Samuel Adjei Baah obtained 465 votes.

Meanwhile, Bernard Mornah has lost his bid to retain the chairmanship of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

After collation of votes from the 16 regions across the country, Mornah polled 1,266 votes while Moses Dani Baah polled 1,297.

In his concession speech, Mr. Mornah wished the new leadership well and expressed hope that they will make the PNC a better political party.

“I wish Moses Dani Baah, David Apasera and the rest of the team that is elected the very best in their stewardship. It is my hope that where we failed, they will succeed and where we succeeded, they will magnify. Above all, it is my hope that they will make the PNC a better political party than they have inherited.”