The People’s National Convention PNC has rescheduled its National Delegates Congress to September 30, 2020.

The congress was initially scheduled for September 6, 2020.

According to the party, the new date was chosen after the congress committee met officials of the Electoral Commission over some difficulties on the part of the commission.

31 people are duly confirmed to contest for the thirteen available national positions including the party’s 2020 flagbearer.

The National Chairman of the PNC Bernard Mornah has been speaking to Citi News on the latest development.

“The congress committee having met the congress committee for modalities of our national delegates conference came out to say the EC could not within the time frame put together the notice of the ballot paper and election declaration result form. It was important for them to get that in place and get their regional directors adequately informed so that they can take charge of the exercise. In view of that, the EC had suggested that the national delegates congress should be held on the 3rd of October. We had to impress on the EC given that on the 5th of October, they will start receiving nomination, the EC agreed that they will supervise the congress on the 30th of September.”

More than 4,000 delegates across the 16 regions are expected to participate in the exercise in their respective regions.

Candidates

In all, 30 aspirants have been approved to contest for the flagbear and national office portfolios.

Rev. Samuel Adjei, Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit and Mr David Apasera will be vying for the flagbearer position while incumbent national chairman, Mr Bernard Mornah will face-off with Mr Moses Dani Baah.

For the position of Vice Chairman, Omar Ahmed Bekure; Bala Salihu Maikankan; Henry Haruna Asante; Eugene T. K. Bashiru and Hajia Hajara Musah Ali will slug it out for three positions.

Three candidates, Janet Asana Nabla, Kobbs MacDonald Tong and Emmanuel Wilson Jnr will be contesting for the position while the Deputy General Secretary position will contest for by Yakub Farudeen and Jacob Amoako with Ntow Desmond Twumasi, Daniel Nii Noi and Abass Nuhu vying for the National Organiser position.

Other portfolios

Two persons, Francis Daasu and Saeed Abdul Moomin will vie for the position of Deputy National Organiser while Esther Osei Danso; Patience Lamisi Adam Johnson; Hummi Sinare Sinanka and Hidaya Sungjun Ibrahim will slug it out for the position of Women Organiser with Christiana Fugah and Wasilatu Shuaib seeking to be elected as Deputy Women Organiser.

While Emmanuel A. Akannae is the only candidate for the position of national treasurer with nobody filing for the position of Deputy National Treasurer.

For the position of National Youth Organiser only Mark Arko Ewusi filed for the position just as only Prince Agyemang Dua for the position of Deputy Youth Organiser with Issahaque Awudulai the sole candidate for the position of Communication Director with no candidate for the position of Deputy Communication Director.

