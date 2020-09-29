The Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigations into the attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in Ho by persons believed to be members of the imaginary Western Togoland secessionist groups in the Volta Region.

The group during the early hours of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, allegedly attacked the local office of STC in Ho, beat up some of the drivers and set ablaze one of its buses.

In a statement on its Facebook wall, the Ghana Police Service revealed that “Preliminary investigations show that there were 11 vehicles parked at the time of the incident. One bus was completely burnt and another slightly burnt. A flag of the group, which calls itself the ‘Western Togoland’ was found at the scene.”

“The arrival of the Police and Fire Service saved the situation,” it added.

The Police further urged the public to “remain calm while volunteering information to the Police and Security services.”

Heavy security presence

There is currently a heavy security presence at the scene.

On Friday members of the separatist group mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra, and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

Some attackers also besieged the Aveyime and Mepe police stations freeing inmates and making away with assault rifles and shotguns.

A group also attacked the North Tongu District Assembly and made away with a Toyota Hilux pick up vehicle belonging to the Assembly after they took the official Toyota Land cruiser pickup belonging to the Tongu Divisional Commander of Police, Dennis Fiakpui.

At least one person was killed following the ensuing confrontations between police and the purported secessionists.

About 35 persons were arrested following the disturbances on Friday.

On Monday, September 28, 2020, 31 of them were put before a circuit court in Accra and charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit the crime of rioting, substantive offence of rioting and being at an unlawful place.