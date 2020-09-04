The Eastern Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for suspected members of secessionist group Homeland Study Group Foundation.

This follows the mounting of signposts with the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe’ at Akorley and Akuse in the Eastern Region by some unknown persons.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gormado said the command has commenced investigations to unravel the matter.

“We have proceeded to the areas where those billboards have been mounted. We have picked them up and we have kept them in the police station. We have launched investigations into the whole incident to look for the people behind this very action to come and answer. This is where we have gotten to us we speak. We are calling for leads but we have not arrested anybody for now.”

Some members of the group are currently standing trial for their attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of Western Togoland.

A journalist in the area, Bennet Yawvi said the signpost was mounted around 9 pm on Wednesday night but has since been removed on orders of the Municipal Chief Executive of the area.

Members of the Western Togoland Group first made calls for the secession in May 2019.

Over 80 members of the separatist group were subsequently arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

But the Attorney General in July 2019 withdrew all charges brought against members of the group.

In March 2020, the group’s supposed flag was seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

The development triggered questions about the effectiveness of security agencies in the region.