The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has commenced a series of operations to clamp down on the activities of sex workers within its jurisdiction.

According to the command, the activities of sex workers have reached alarming levels.

The Cantonments police command earlier this week arrested 17 suspected sex workers in two separate operations.

The suspects comprised of eight foreigners and nine Ghanaians.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command DSP Effia Tenge in a Citi News interview said the operation was part of an exercise aimed at reducing crime in the city.

“The Cantonment police embarked on a two-day special operation to clamp down on persons soliciting for men or engaging in prostitution. The operation was carried out around the Togo embassy, the Oxford street and the Akufo-Addo roundabout among others.”

“It is part of an ongoing exercise to raid the metropolis of criminal activities especially places noted for crime.”

Commercial sex work banned in Northern Region

Earlier, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed appealed to residents of Tamale to stop patronizing the services of commercial sex workers in the area.

According to him, the activities of the sex workers could be impeding the fight against Coronavirus in the Northern Region and Ghana.

“Henceforth, I as the Northern Regional Security Council Chairman, I am banning prostitution in the Northern Region and its related activities in our part of the country given the fact that prostitution in the first place is not a good thing that our people in this part abhor,” he said.

“I know sometimes it is difficult to tell people not to engage in this activity, but in this period of Coronavirus that we are preaching that people should ensure social distance, we have come to realize that there are a lot of the people who have put themselves under the cover of darkness within the capital of Tamale and some parts of the region and doing prostitution.”

