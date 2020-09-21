The Director-General of Police Operations, DCOP Boadu Peprah, has cautioned police personnel to desist from engaging in political activities.

He says disciplinary action will be taken against any police officer who engages in party politics.

DCOP Boadu Peprah made the remarks during a parade to climax a Confidence Building March ahead of the 2020 election.

“As police, you are not supposed to involve yourself in any political activity. You can only do that when you enter the polling booth where you can exercise your power.”

“You are not supposed to indicate that this person is going to win or you support this man… whether you support A or support B, at the end of the month, it is only your salary you are going to collect,” DCOP Boadu Peprah said.

Speaking at the same ceremony, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, called on personnel to adopt healthy lifestyles to stay fit for the tasks ahead.

“We all need the energy to work during the elections. I, therefore, urge all of you to eat well and reduce your sexual rounds for you to get the energy to work well before during and after the 2020 elections,” DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom said.