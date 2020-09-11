Police have secured an interim injunction against a planned demonstration to commemorate the second anniversary of the collapse of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh filed an injunction to prevent the event which is being championed by the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Ghana, from being held.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondents, the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana, Isaac Nyarko and Fred Forson are hereby restrained from the intended demonstration to commemorate two years of the collapse of Menzgold Company,” the injunction document signed by Justice of the High Court, Stephen Oppong directed.

The Coalition announced a wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of customers who lost their lives as a result of the locking up of their investments.

Leaders of the Coalition wrote a letter to the IGP requesting for security during demonstration exercise slated for September 12, 2020.

“Since the collapse of the company, we have lost over 60 members and many have become bed-ridden due to the continued lock-up of our investment in Menzgold. It is our expectation that your outfit will provide security to help bring the programme to a successful because it will be highly-violent free. The programme is expected to last for two hours with an expected attendance of more than 200 people,” the Coalition said in a statement to the IGP.

Menzgold collapse