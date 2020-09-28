Outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong failed to turn up for his contempt hearings in court today, Monday September 28, 2020.

His lawyers told the court that he “suffered from complication from the post-COVID-19 condition that he suffered last month [sic]”.

The lawyers also told the court that arrangements have been made for the Member of Parliament to seek medical support.

The report of the medical doctor including an excuse duty form from the same medical doctor who treated the MP for COVID-19 was presented for the consideration of the court.

Consequently, the lawyers prayed for an adjournment to “allow the defendant get a clean bill of health”.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Amos, Wuntah Wuni acknowledged the report and the medical excuse duty form “requesting for an adjournment covering 14 days from September 26, 2020, to October 10, 2020.

The Judge in granting the request for adjournment “ordered that the medical officer Dr. Ken Addo of Holy Trinity Medical Center/SPA and health farm appears before this Honourable Court on Thursday the 1st of October 2020 to speak to the medical excuse duty form.”

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Mr. Agyapong’s lawyer, Alex Afenyo-Markin, urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage.

“Everything is fine and there should be no trouble or unnecessary speculation. The court should be respected. The honourable Member of Parliament must also be respected. There should be no mis-reportage. Partisan politics cannot be the solution in a legal matter,” he said.

Mr. Agyapong is in court for allegedly making a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.