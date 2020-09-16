The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has promised to abolish the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) should the party be voted into power in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

This was made known by the party’s flagbearer Brigitte Dzogbenuku in an interview on Citi TV‘s Face to Face programme.

Madam Dzogbenuku said the party will ensure that most Ghanaians are educated to the Senior High School level.

“We will abolish BECE because every child must be educated at least to the SHS level…If everybody is educated to the SHS level and at least can read and write, Ghana will have a different kind of society where people are more informed and are more empowered. Examinations are not the only way to check people.”

“There can be regular assessment of the school and of the systems of how the teachers are performing and then the exam becomes the ultimate. We can’t use only exams to test kids because that is not the best test of a school or an education system.”

Madam Dzogbenuku added that the PPP will ensure the compulsory implementation of Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) to increase access to education.

“We will implement Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education to its fullest because the enforcers of that policy haven’t done their work well and that is why we see students loitering around without doing anything. We must also hold parents accountable so we can have the proper checks and balances in the schools to know which student is absent and why such a student is not in school.”

“First of all the government sectors must work. The education sector must also work and work efficiently to have an inspectorate board to make sure students who ought to be in school are in school and at the right time.”

Brigitte Dzogbenuku pledges to restore hope to Ghanaians

Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku has already promised to restore hope to Ghanaians.

She has given assurances that the PPP will introduce bold ideas that will transform Ghana if voters welcome a third force.

“We have been so disappointed and disempowered repeatedly with each subsequent election that we have lost hope and trust, even in our own capabilities, and in our own power to change things. I, as flagbearer of the PPP, I’m here to restore that hope and give you trust again.”

