The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to expand the free Senior High School programme to cover private schools in deprived areas should he win the December 7 polls.

John Mahama made the promise when he launched the party’s 2020 manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The event took place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The promise which was also captured in the NDC’s policy document stated that if given the nod, an NDC government will: “expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas.”

NDC also reiterated assurances that it will “make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced”.

The party also reiterated promises that it will abolish the double-track system introduced by the New Patriotic Party government.

Below are some promises in the NDC’s manifesto for secondary education:

The next NDC Government will:

a. Make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous

challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced

b. Expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in

underserved/deprived areas

c. Abolish the double-track system

d. Complete abandoned structures for secondary and technical education including abandoned E-Blocks to cater for current students and expected increase in admissions

e. Strengthen and sustain private participation in the delivery of secondary education

f. Ensure newly created regions have functioning directorates of education

g. Commence the construction of at least one Senior High School in districts withoutsame

h. Set up schools in disadvantaged, over-populated and under-served areas including Zongos and other deprived communities

i. Expand existing and well performing schoolsto admit and accommodate more students

including Ghanaians abroad who wish to imbibe our culture

j. Promote the use of IT and provide free Wi-Fi in schools to enhance the performance of

students

k. Provide students and teachers with free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitate teaching and learning

l. Provide computer laboratories for all secondary schools

m. Address challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS)

n. Decentralise and strengthen procurement of food and other materials to the heads of the SHSs and their bursars

o. Provide residential facilities in schools to accommodate teachers and educational staff

p. Restore free expression and eschew intimidation among stakeholders

q. Revisit and scale up our intervention of providing free sanitary towels to needy and vulnerable females with the aim of keeping all girls in school throughout the academic calendar as we improve on their health and general well-being.