The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will today, September 21, 2020, embark on a six-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

The Running Mate is visiting the Central Region after successful tours of eight regions where she propagated the NDC’s “rescue mission to save the country from further socio-economic deterioration.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will explain the NDC’s manifesto plans for the advancement of the Region.

This was contained in a press statement by the NDC on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The Vice Presidential Candidate will among a number of activities, pay courtesy calls on traditional and religious leaders, and engage various stakeholder groups such as fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, traders, commercial drivers, artisans and professional groups, as well as interact with regional executives of the party and NDC parliamentary candidates.

The areas she will visit for engagements include Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Cape Coast South, Cape Coast North, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Mfantseman, Ekumfi, Ajumako-Enyan Essiam and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Twifo-Atti-Morkwaa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Effutu, Agona East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East and Awutu-Senya East constituencies.

The Vice Presidential Candidate will also be hosted on various channels to interact with residents of the region on pertinent issues.

She is being accompanied on the tour by a host of party personalities including Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and a host of other past appointees.

Below is the full press statement

