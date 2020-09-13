The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie-Buckman, has explained that the recent dismissal of 28 personnel of various ranks between January and August 2020 was to maintain discipline within the service.

“The Inspector-General of Police Mr. James Oppong Boanuh will do whatever it takes for police officers in Ghana to conduct ourselves as professionally as we ought to,” she said to Citi News.

In January 2020, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh assured that no police officer would be shielded for any acts of misconduct.

He said crime had become more sophisticated and the police needed the cooperation of all citizens to ensure crime was brought to the barest minimum.

The Supt. Abayie-Buckman added that the action will also assure upstanding offices that their deeds do not go unnoticed.

“When the few bad nuts are dealt with, the majority who are professional are motivated and encouraged to continue their good work,” she stated.

The officers were found guilty of being drunk on duty, insubordination, being absent without permission among others.

She added that Ghana is ranked high among the nations of peacekeeping missions.

“Among the committee of nations of police officers on various peacekeeping missions, the Ghana police is regarded very high and our professional conduct contributes to it”