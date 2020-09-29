The Registrar-General Department, on Monday, September 28, 2020, inaugurated its Bono Regional Office to make services accessible for prospective clients.

The office will undertake the registration of companies, industrial properties, and marriages.

At a short ceremony in Sunyani, the Registrar General, Mrs. Jemima Oware indicated the Department’s commitment is to decentralize its operations across the country.

Currently, the Department, she explained had offices in Accra Kumasi, Takoradi, and Sunyani.

Mrs. Oware gave the assurance that decentralized offices would be established in all the 16 regions soon.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, commended the Department and said the Bono Regional office would help to curb activities of middlemen, who take advantage of unsuspecting clients.