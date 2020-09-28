The Farmer’s Market, a retail shop for all edible foods has launched an e-commerce website to enable its customers to shop at the comfort of their homes.

This was made known by Assistant Retail Manager of the shop, Fredrick Kofi Asare.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Mr. Asare said: “We are making things very convenient for our customers. We now want them to shop from their homes. So we are launching our e-commerce platform this month. Which is www.thefamersmarketgh.com and then after you deliver your products, we deliver it to you in the comfort of your home.”

“At The Farmer‘s Market, we work every day. As long as you will eat, we are ready to supply you with the food. We work from 8 am to 8 pm every day and the most interesting is that those who want to shop on Sundays, we also work on Sundays as well from 10 am to 8 pm. We also work on holidays as well from 8 am to 4 pm.”

He further said all their products are all fresh from the farm and very hygienic.

“The Farmer’s Market has been in existence for about three years but before that, our mother company, Whytebage International has been in the business space of agriculture for 15 years.”

“They do production, import and export of fruits and vegetables. They also work with outgrower farmers by sourcing all the fruits that The Farmer’s Market needs to bring it to the warehouse, clean, and then package them and send them to the shop.”