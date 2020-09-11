The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has strongly indicated that the Akufo-Addo government will not pay contractors who construct poor quality roads.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the Minister, indicated that contractors could lose funding for their road projects if they deliver poorly as the government is bent on providing Ghanaians with value for money.

“We are providing the people of this country with high-level infrastructure. Never again will Ghanaians be denied value for money in whatever we do.”

“In the roads sector, let me put it on record strongly that, there is no contractor in this country who would be allowed to provide poor infrastructure in terms of road construction, bridges or whatever that we will pay for.”

The minister added that “39 percent of [Ghana’s] roads are good but 61 percent are considered poor,” thus calling for huge investments in roads infrastructure.

Road infrastructure in the Bono East Region is to see a major facelift as a total of 868.9 kilometres of roads have been awarded and are scheduled to be completed within 26 months.

The Bono East roads to be upgraded include the 28.1 km Kintampo-Prang Road, the 35 km Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwokrom Road and the 30km Asekye-Atebubu Road.