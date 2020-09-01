The Rotary Club of Accra, Osu Oxford street on August 29, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Osu Government maternity home in Accra.

The kind gesture by the group is part of its social responsibilities undertaken to support institutions.

The Rotary Club of Accra Osu Oxford Street donated 2,500 surgical facemasks, 5,000 pair of examination gloves, hand sanitizers and holders, tissues and liquid soaps for the washing of hands regularly.

According to Divine Martey who did the presentation on behalf of the Rotary Club of Accra Osu Oxford Street, health institutions like this are always in need of such products especially to protect themselves against Covid in their line of duty.

After receiving the items from the Rotary Club of Accra Osu Oxford Street the Matron of the Osu Maternity Home, Ella Hansen-Owoo, said the timing of the donation is right as the purchase of PPE is taking a toll on their finances.

According to her, the buying of PPE in this Covid era eats into the internal generated fund of the facility.

She was grateful for the kind gesture done them and promised to put into good use.

According to the Service project director of the club, Richard Owiredu, the club has embarked on other projects and will soon provide a mechanized borehole to a children’s home in Accra.