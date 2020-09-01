The Bole Magistrate Court on Monday [August 31, 2020] remanded into police custody, five persons who were arrested for allegedly attacking Meri Ibrahim.

Meri Ibrahim was allegedly attacked over witchcraft allegations at Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The five suspects are Atta Alhassan, 57, Haruna Jebuni, 56, Iddrisu Sayibu, 35, Salifu Issahaku, 45, and Zakaria Abdul Karim, 30.

They have been charged with conspiracy to cause harm and causing harm. They will reappear in court on September 19, 2020.

Last Saturday, the Savannah Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service began investigating an attack on some women accused of being witches.

60-year-old Meri Ibrahim is currently fighting for her life at the Damongo Hospital after she was severely beaten and almost lynched by residents.

Two other elderly women suffered a similar fate.

The attack occurred at Lantekura in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

According to the police, the incident happened at about 11 pm during the celebration of the annual fire festival.

Attacks on people over suspected witchcraft have generated public uproar resulting in massive calls for such acts to be stopped and also the closure of so-called witch camps.

At least 14 persons are currently standing trial over a similar offence in the same region after lynching 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba.

Already, Amnesty International Ghana has criticised the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for not doing enough to protect elderly women from violence associated with witchcraft allegations.