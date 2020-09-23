Kwame Adom-Appiah, a lawyer, has been nominated as the District Chief Executive for Sekyere East after the removal of Mary Boatemaa Marfo on September 22, 2020, by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Ashanti Regional Minister “is required to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Although no reason has been given for the revocation of Mary Boatemaa Marfo’s appointment, Citi News has learned the development may be due to recent comments she made against Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency.

Kwame Adom-Appiah was a parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency.

He was notably assaulted during the primaries when he challenged a voter whose name was not found on the constituency register being used for the election.