Monday, September 21, 2020, has been declared a public holiday to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in Ghana.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Monday, September 21, 2020, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Ministry for Interior noted in a statement.

The sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, who signed the statement urged the public to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 preventive protocols pertaining to social gatherings in all activities on the day.

“The general public is advised to observe the safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), especially in relation to social events at public places.”

This will be the second time the day is being marked in the country.

This holiday commemorates the birthday of Ghana’s main independence leader, first Prime Minister, and first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In 2019, the holiday was shifted to Monday, September 23, 2019, because the actual date, September 21 fell on a Saturday.