Students who have just completed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin returning home from September 4 if their schools do not have any COVID-19 infections.

The Ghana Health Service, however, noted that Senior High Schools that record infections will have to wait.

“We are expecting that any school that did not experience any case can vacate and students can go home. Any school that has not reported any positive cases in the last two weeks prior to the closure can also all go home.”

“However, if there is any school that reported any positive case, we will do some assessment of contacts and those contacts will have their vacation delayed,” the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, explained at a press briefing on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Schools were shut down on March 22 because of the threat of the coronavirus.

Senior High Schools were then reopened to final-year students on June 22 after public gathering restrictions were eased.

The final year students were to undergo six weeks of academic work up to July 31, 2020.

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) finally kicked off for Ghanaian candidates on July 20th with practicals.

In all, 375,737 candidates from 976 schools took part in the examination at 796 centres throughout the country.