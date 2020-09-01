President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked residents in Amedzofe in the Volta Region to shun persons who promote ethnocentrism and division.

He made the call when he commissioned the Five Piped Water Supply System in Amedzofe for 69,000 residents of three districts in the Volta Region.

“No one who is committed to the Ghana Project, as I am, can have an ethnic agenda. Rather, we should shun all those who would promote ethnic sentiments and divisions amongst us for selfish, partisan, political ends.

“There are people from this region, some of whom are well known to you here in Amedzofe, who serve in sensitive parts of my government and influence decisions on a daily basis. I may have my own failings, like we all do, but being a tribalist is not one of them.”

Recounting again the circumstances that have led to the deployment of soldiers along the country’s borders, President Akufo-Addo stressed again that the Volta Region was not and has not been singled out for any special military operation.

“The deployment of the military personnel along our borders is an ongoing nationwide exercise, and has been done across all our borders, and not in the Volta Region alone. One thousand (1,000) soldiers are the subject of this deployment, of which one hundred and sixty-three (163) are based along the borders of Volta,” he said.

The President noted that, their presence is to guard against “potential terrorist attacks on our shores and to prevent the importation of the virus into our country. ”

To residents of the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his determination to “keep knocking on the door until the door is opened to me, until the Volta Region and the NPP are married.”