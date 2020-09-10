A three-time District Chief Executive (DCE) who served under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region has defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Robert Waveh Baka served two separate periods as DCE for the then Sissala District under the Rawlings regime and was again appointed as DCE for the Sissala West under the Mills’ administration.

He announced his defection on Wednesday, September 10, 2020, in Gwollu at a rally organised to welcome the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The defection of Mr. Robert Bakah is seen as a big blow to the fortunes of the NDC due to his influence at the grassroots level in the Sissala West constituency.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News after announcing his decision, Mr. Waveh explained that ”we don’t just follow parties, we follow parties that have development, particularly taking into consideration the plight of the rural poor”.

“I was DCE three times and worked with people. When the NDC announced the cancellation of the teacher training allowance, my heart left the party. If it is anything at all, it should not be a Northern president that should do so. John Mahama has failed us the Northerners. We must not follow him blindly.”

He said he joined the NPP because of its flagship policies that have inured to the benefit of ordinary citizens in the Sissala West constituency.

”President Nana Akufo-Addo in his wisdom brought the planting for food and jobs program, the one village one dam, the free SHS and many others that my people are benefiting from.”

The renowned grassroots leader called on his supporters and all well-meaning Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the NPP for the party to continue with its development agenda.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ushered the former Sissala West NDC chief into the NPP and thanked him for his decision.