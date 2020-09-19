Six members of a youth football academy in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region died on the spot after a KIA Pregio vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into River Offin.

Four of the victims, who are in critical condition, were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while 26 others who sustained injuries are also on admission at the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso.

According to police, the team was returning from Afrancho to Offinso after they went to play a league.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, who was speeding, lost control of the steering wheel and veered off the road.

Divisional Commander for the Offinso Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Edmund Nyamekye narrated the incident to Citi News.

“There were 36 passengers onboard. Our investigation revealed that the passengers were made up of football team members who were returning after taking part in a league. Upon reaching the spot at River Offin, as a result of speeding, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, veered off the road and entered into the river. Six of the passengers between the ages of 12 and 16 died on the spot. 30 others sustained injuries. They were sent to the St. Patrick hospital for treatment,” he said.

DSP Edmund Nyamekye also added that the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the St. Patrick Hospital morgue.