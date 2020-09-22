The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has debunked claims made by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) that its members are being inconsiderate following their decision to embark on strike.

According to the association, all efforts to get the government to address their concerns have proven futile contrary to what the FWSC has made to the public.

GRNMA members on Monday, September 21, 2020, withdrew their services to demand improved conditions of service.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) however secured an interim injunction to restrain members of the Association from laying down their tools, but the nurses defied the directive saying they were not served.

Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has asked the nurses to back down on their strike and return to the negotiation table to have their grievances resolved.

According to the Commission, the government has shown enough commitment to have the concerns of the health staff resolved, hence the labour action is in serious breach of the rules of engagement between the two sides.

But a statement issued by the association indicated that the strike continues unabated.

“The employer invited us to a meeting on Friday, 18th September 2020 per an invitation letter dated the same day to continue with the negotiation of the conditions of service. In the said meeting, the employer only sought to understand why the GRNMA team had declared a strike from 21st September 2020 and therefore it was not a meeting to continue the negotiation contrary to the agenda.”

“The said meeting turned into an informal discussion as the GRNMA labour consultant sought to mediate for the parties to find a common ground. However, the employer was not willing to make any compromise. In this regard, we urge all nurses, midwives, physician assistants and certified registered anaesthetists to join in the struggle for better conditions of service.”

Meanwhile, the Africa Center for Health Policy Research and Analysis wants the government to immediately address the demand of the striking nurses and midwives.

Here is the full statement from the striking nurses.