The Municipal Chief for Sunyani East Assembly in the Bono Region, Justina Owusu Banhene has commended GIZ-ComCashew for its immense contribution to the development of the cashew sector in Ghana.

She was speaking at the second session of the 11th Edition of the Master Training Programme to promote the African Cashew Value Chain in Sunyani.

The Master Training Programme organised by GIZ-ComCashew with support from African Cashew Alliance, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Cocoa Research Institute Ghana is to increase theoretical and practical skills of African cashew experts along the value chain and promote the competitiveness of the African cashew. 60 cashew experts from across Ghana are taking part in the training.

Madam Justina Owusu Banhene noted that the training would go a long way in developing the cashew sector in the country and falls in line with programmes initiated by the government especially Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

Rita Weidinger, Executive Director, GIZ-ComCashew noted that her outfit is waiting for the implementation of the Ghana Tree Crop Development which she believes would help streamline the cashew sector.

“I would like to thank MoFA and the government of Ghana for steps being taken towards sector regulation. We are eager for the implementation of the Ghana Tree Crop Development Authority bill, which will allow for the regulation of cashew and other tree crops. The involvement of the Ghana Stock Exchange for more organised cashew trading is also a step in the right direction.”

The Director at the Department of Crop Science Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Seth Akoto Osei speaking at the programme disclosed that 300 persons have been trained in the cashew sector.

“Training like these provide the appropriate platform for us to share knowledge and skills gained with relevant stakeholders like yourselves. The Cashew Master Training Programme focuses on producing experts and motivated change makers who would contribute to making the sub-sector more profitable to Ghana and the sub-region. Ladies and Gentlemen, it is for this reason that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has collaborated with GIZ/ComCashew over the past six years in its organisation. Through this collaboration, today some 300 persons from the public and private sectors have been trained on producing improved planting materials and other good agricultural practices in cashew production.”

Anne Schick, Counsellor of State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) noted that the Swiss Government is committed to improving the cashew sector in Ghana.

“The Swiss Government, through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, SECO is committed to improving livelihoods through supporting the further development of the cashew sector in Ghana. It is for this reason that we have joined forces with the GIZ ComCashew initiative. During the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are even more committed and ready to go the extra mile to ensure that planned activities, such as this training, are not halted. We have also supported industry players as well as MoFA with Personal Protective Equipment and other essential items to help lessen the pressure that the pandemic has brought.”