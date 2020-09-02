Franklin Asare, has been named as the CEO of TechGulf, a technology company based in San Francisco, CA and Accra, Ghana, with a mandate to provide stable and secure data storage hardware and services across Africa. In a statement released in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday 1st September, its Board said the appointment of Franklin as Chief Executive Officer is effective immediately. He will manage TechGulf continental operations, and lead global technology partner product sales, and services on the African continent.

In his previous role as Country Director of Oracle Ghana, Asare was instrumental in the establishment of the Ghana-Oracle Digital Enterprise Program (GODEP), an initiative in partnership with the Government of Ghana, that help startups scale and grow with the resources of the Silicon Valley Technology giant.

Franklin Asare said, “I am thrilled to join the experienced TechGulf team and look forward to building on the incredible foundation the Board has set, to grow the organization into the leading technology partner and premier provider of tech products and services in Africa.”

Committed to providing accessible technological solutions to all businesses on the continent, and streamlining business connections with U.S. partners, TechGulf guides U.S. technology companies as they navigate the complex bureaucratic processes required to conduct business in Africa. Its first strategic partnership is with Overland-Tandberg, a developer and manufacturer of hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions, and also the largest privately held Black-owned global technology company in the United States.

It will be recalled that TechGulf and Overland-Tandberg announced their groundbreaking partnership during the closing bell ceremony at the NASDAQ Market site in Times Square, New York on February 11th 2020, marking an important step, post the “Year of Return,” as Africans and African-Americans find opportunities to work together and forge new business opportunities.

TechGulf and its partners are also in the planning stage to build an Innovation District and Technology Park in Accra. The Park ecosystem will include a state-of-the-art Tier 3 Datacenter. Upon completion, cutting-edge anchor institutions and companies will connect with start-ups, businesses incubators and accelerators. “The Datacenter will give us the opportunity to foster the next generation of technology leaders, turning Accra into a hub of technological advancement and innovation in Africa,” Asare added.

Kofi Bonner, Board Chairman of TechGulf, said “we are excited to have Franklin Asare on board and we look forward to the leadership, creativity, and passion he will bring to our team. We are confident that he will lead us in the right direction as we seek to build an organization that will attract disciplined, smart and energetic people. He has the full support of the Board to ensure his success, as his success translates into the success of the entire organization and ultimately, technological growth and development in Africa.”