TechnipFMC Ghana Limited, a global leader in energy, oil and gas support services has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at about GHS50,000 to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in support of the hospital’s COVID-19 prevention and case management.

The Country Manager for TechnipFMC, Shaun Watson handing over the PPE which includes Surgical and examination gloves, face masks and other sanitizers told Citi News the donation is in line with its corporate responsibility to its immediate operational communities.

“As a corporate organization in the oil and gas industry, supporting the communities in which we operate is not only our social responsibility but one of our core foundational beliefs as a company. The donation was done to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19. In as much as front line workers are doing their jobs, they are also risking their lives and those of their families.”

“Providing the hospital with PPE is our contribution to enable doctors and nurses work in a safer environment to save lives. Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital being the regional hospital, confirmed that COVID-19 cases will be referred to them by other hospitals in the region. They also have the capacity to identify hospitals across the region that are in need of medical supplies and deliver to them to provide quality health care.”

The Medical Director of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Joseph Kojo Tambil while commending TechnipFMC said such support is still crucial to the fight against COVID-19 which is still real.

“This donation of PPE from TechnipFMC is timely because we are actually at the critical point of the pandemic where we need to be more vigilant than before. The virus has taught us from other countries that just as you think you have dealt with it, it quickly can always come back to hunt you. There is something they call the second wave or second round of intense spread of the disease. So this is the time for us to be more vigilant to make sure that we are observing all the preventive protocols that have been put in place. That is why donations like these are very important to us. Because what they have donated today including sanitary materials, PPE are all the things that we need to be able to keep our staff safe at this phase of the disease so we can continue to work safely.”

TechnipFMC Ghana Limited, is an Amaja oilfield company leading in the energy industry, delivering projects and technologies in support of Ghana’s offshore oil and Gas operations.