TechnipFMC Ghana Limited, a global leader in the upstream oil and gas industry has handed over a 150-bed capacity female hostel, valued at US$150,000 to the Charlotte Dolphyne Training Institute at Sanzule in the Ellembelle District.

The Country Manager of TechnipFMC, Shaun Watson told Citi News at the handing over that the project was supported by ORSAM Oil and Gas and CONSAR Limited, who are all operators in the area as part of its corporate social responsibility to help increase safe accommodation for female students.

“One of TechnipFMC’s Foundation’s believes is that we support social projects in communities wherever we work around the world. So this was a great opportunity here to get involved in the building of this all-female dormitory for the technical institute. It is our hope that it will provide a safe environment where the girls can stay. We hope that by training these girls, it can be a pipeline into our company in the future.”

He added that the training institute is planning to introduce new courses with a specific focus on oil and gas they have hopes to partner with them.

The manager stated that the girls’ female hostel is a means of encouraging more girls in the community to attend the vocational school.

He believes that this will advance gender diversity and preventing early pregnancy and marriage while promoting socio-economic development.”

The Manager of the Charlotte Dolphyne Training Institute, Philemon Osei Sarfo, while commending TechnipFMC, ORSAM Oil and Gas, and CONSAR for the provision of the walled hostel with a borehole said it will help accommodate the expected 900 new students next academic year.

“My deepest appreciation goes to TechnipFMC, ORSAM Oil and Gas, and CONSAR for teaming up to build this edifice for the institute. It has come at the right time because most of our girls did not have a place to stay and were renting rooms in town which was a major problem we faced,” she stated.

She added that this was going to help solve the problem of accommodation as some of the trainees were coming from as far as four kilometers on foot.

Sanzule community in the Ellembelle District is the host of ENI’s Onshore Oil Receiving Facility which currently processes gas to power various thermal plants.

TechnipFMC which executed the project as part of its corporate social responsibility with the support of ORSAM Oil and gas and CONSAR Limited constructed the 150-bed capacity female hostel for Sanzule’s Charlotte Dolphyne Training Institute to help train future workers of the industry from local communities.

The Chief of Sanzule, Nana Asafo Boakye thanked TechnipFMC, ORSAM Oil and gas and CONSAR for their contribution to promoting technical education in Sanzule.