Ghanaian dancehall and afrobeat artiste, Stonebwoy, has been appointed as an ambassador for TECNO Mobile.

The announcement was made on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Transsion Holdings HQ in Accra.

Stonebwoy is now the official brand ambassador for Camon-16 series – a smartphone model manufactured by a Chinese mobile phone company based in Shenzhen, TECNO Mobile

Popularly known as Stonebwoy, the musician will be involved in increasing brand awareness and sales by promoting the products through various media channels. He will embody the corporate identity in appearance, demeanour, values and ethics.

The Africa Dancehall King will also educate customers, retailers, and distributors about smartphones, creating a website and or social media content in order to drive brand awareness and attract new customers.

This will be a landmark deal for Stonebwoy; who is set to initiate the second phase of promoting his globally acclaimed album – Anloga Junction.